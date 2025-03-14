Assam Governor Spreads Holi Cheer at Women's Home

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrated Holi on Friday with the residents of the State Home for Women in Jalukbari, aiming to foster joy and a sense of belonging, according to an official release.

In his address, Governor Acharya extended his warm wishes for the well-being of the home's residents, encouraging them to focus on positivity, engage in constructive activities, and maintain hope for the future.

He commended the women for their creativity, particularly in crafting articles from water hyacinth plants, and presented gifts to all as part of the Holi celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)