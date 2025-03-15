Left Menu

Vigilance Probe Ordered into Political Displays at Temple Festivals

The Travancore Devaswom Board president announced a vigilance investigation into the alleged use of political flags at a temple festival in Kollam. The Board emphasized its policy against political displays in temples, stating that strict action will follow based on the findings of the probe.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:46 IST
Vigilance Probe Ordered into Political Displays at Temple Festivals
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board has initiated a vigilance probe into reports of political flags and songs linked to the CPI(M) being showcased during a temple festival in Kollam district.

Board president P S Prasanth clarified that displaying political symbols in temples is prohibited and that notices have been issued to the concerned temple management.

Condemning political activities within temple premises, Prasanth reiterated a zero-tolerance policy, affirming no nexus with any political entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

