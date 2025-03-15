Vigilance Probe Ordered into Political Displays at Temple Festivals
The Travancore Devaswom Board president announced a vigilance investigation into the alleged use of political flags at a temple festival in Kollam. The Board emphasized its policy against political displays in temples, stating that strict action will follow based on the findings of the probe.
The Travancore Devaswom Board has initiated a vigilance probe into reports of political flags and songs linked to the CPI(M) being showcased during a temple festival in Kollam district.
Board president P S Prasanth clarified that displaying political symbols in temples is prohibited and that notices have been issued to the concerned temple management.
Condemning political activities within temple premises, Prasanth reiterated a zero-tolerance policy, affirming no nexus with any political entity.
