Vigilance Probe Ordered into Political Displays at Temple Festivals

The Travancore Devaswom Board has initiated a vigilance probe into reports of political flags and songs linked to the CPI(M) being showcased during a temple festival in Kollam district.

Board president P S Prasanth clarified that displaying political symbols in temples is prohibited and that notices have been issued to the concerned temple management.

Condemning political activities within temple premises, Prasanth reiterated a zero-tolerance policy, affirming no nexus with any political entity.

