Left Menu

American Influencer's Wombat Controversy Sparks Outrage in Australia

Sam Jones, an American influencer, apologized after sparking outrage with a video of her handling a baby wombat in Australia. Australian authorities had considered deporting her, and animal welfare experts criticized her actions. Jones expressed regret for not handling the situation better.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:48 IST
American Influencer's Wombat Controversy Sparks Outrage in Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sam Jones, an American influencer, has issued an apology after a video depicting her interaction with a baby wombat sparked a backlash in Australia. The footage showed Jones snatching the infant wombat from its mother along a roadside at night, which led to threats of deportation from Australian authorities.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the video as an 'outrage,' echoing public sentiment. Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke noted the investigation into whether Jones had violated her visa terms. Jones departed Australia voluntarily, and Burke suggested she wouldn't be applying for a visa again soon.

Jones defended her actions, claiming she acted out of concern for the wombat's safety. Yet, animal welfare experts criticized her method, noting risk of harm to the joey. Reflecting on the incident, Jones acknowledged her mistake and expressed remorse for any distress caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025