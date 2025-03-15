Pope Francis Sets Course for Long-Term Church Reform Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis has announced a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, despite ongoing health issues, the Vatican confirmed Saturday. In a strategic move to consolidate his papacy's reformist agenda, Francis plans to extend the work of the Synod of Bishops, with potential discussions on women deacons and LGBTQ inclusion.

The decision was made from Rome's Gemelli hospital, where the 88-year-old pontiff is recovering from double pneumonia. Speculation about Francis' potential resignation has been dispelled by this decisive step, indicating his intention to continue leading the Church and spearhead reform talks for another three years.

Cardinal Mario Grech stated that Francis' actions signify a renewal effort aimed at invigorating the Church's mission. While the Vatican summit last October yielded no concrete reforms, the new process signals hope and determination from the pontiff, despite speculation and health challenges.

