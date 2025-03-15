Left Menu

Pope Francis Sets Course for Long-Term Church Reform Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis has initiated a three-year process to consider reforms within the global Catholic Church, indicating his intention to continue as the pope despite health concerns. The process will engage Catholics worldwide and culminate in a 2028 summit. This move comes amidst speculation about his resignation due to health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:30 IST
Pope Francis Sets Course for Long-Term Church Reform Amid Health Challenges
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has announced a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, despite ongoing health issues, the Vatican confirmed Saturday. In a strategic move to consolidate his papacy's reformist agenda, Francis plans to extend the work of the Synod of Bishops, with potential discussions on women deacons and LGBTQ inclusion.

The decision was made from Rome's Gemelli hospital, where the 88-year-old pontiff is recovering from double pneumonia. Speculation about Francis' potential resignation has been dispelled by this decisive step, indicating his intention to continue leading the Church and spearhead reform talks for another three years.

Cardinal Mario Grech stated that Francis' actions signify a renewal effort aimed at invigorating the Church's mission. While the Vatican summit last October yielded no concrete reforms, the new process signals hope and determination from the pontiff, despite speculation and health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025