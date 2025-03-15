Left Menu

Pope Francis' Recovery and Reform: A Journey of Resilience

Pope Francis continues his recovery from double pneumonia while working on church reforms. Hospitalized since February, his condition is improving, and he is participating in lighter activities. The Vatican's reform timeline has been approved till 2028, reflecting ongoing dedication despite health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:11 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is showing resilience as he enters the fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneumonia. Despite health setbacks, Francis is committed to his papacy's priorities, focusing on church reforms, which include a significant evaluation process.

Currently based in the Gemelli hospital, he has approved a reform project aimed at making the church more inclusive and responsive. The Vatican has released a schedule extending to 2028, indicating the pope's approval of this initiative.

His condition, marked by improvements, is expected to remain under medical supervision. Ongoing therapies signify progress, and a coordinated approach ensures he remains engaged in spiritual exercises while maintaining lighter duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

