Left Menu

Angel Yeast Leads Food Innovation at FIC 2025 with Microbial Proteins

The 28th Food Ingredients China 2025 in Shanghai highlighted the emergence of microbial proteins as a sustainable solution to global food challenges. Angel Yeast showcased innovative products, including the AnPro® yeast protein, focusing on ecological and nutritional advancements to enhance global health and support the evolving food industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:23 IST
Angel Yeast Leads Food Innovation at FIC 2025 with Microbial Proteins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Food Ingredients China 2025 (FIC2025) exhibition in Shanghai became a focal point for the global food industry, emphasizing Asian market dynamics. Among the highlights was the innovative approach to addressing global food shortages and nutritional imbalances through the concept of 'great food' views.

Angel Yeast, a prominent exhibitor, introduced a range of solutions, notably being the first in China to present an approved microbial protein. These offerings span natural flavor enhancements and fermentation nutrition elements, aligning with global trends towards sustainability and environmental efficiency.

Deputy General Manager Wang Xishan underscored the importance of ecological balance in food production, revealing how microbial proteins present sustainable alternatives to traditional animal-based proteins. Angel Yeast's introduction of AnPro® yeast protein marked a significant achievement in microbial fermentation, promising high nutritional value and digestibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025