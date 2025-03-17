Angel Yeast Leads Food Innovation at FIC 2025 with Microbial Proteins

The Food Ingredients China 2025 (FIC2025) exhibition in Shanghai became a focal point for the global food industry, emphasizing Asian market dynamics. Among the highlights was the innovative approach to addressing global food shortages and nutritional imbalances through the concept of 'great food' views.

Angel Yeast, a prominent exhibitor, introduced a range of solutions, notably being the first in China to present an approved microbial protein. These offerings span natural flavor enhancements and fermentation nutrition elements, aligning with global trends towards sustainability and environmental efficiency.

Deputy General Manager Wang Xishan underscored the importance of ecological balance in food production, revealing how microbial proteins present sustainable alternatives to traditional animal-based proteins. Angel Yeast's introduction of AnPro® yeast protein marked a significant achievement in microbial fermentation, promising high nutritional value and digestibility.

