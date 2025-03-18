Left Menu

Trump Displays Declaration of Independence in Oval Office

President Trump has added a framed copy of the Declaration of Independence to the Oval Office decor. Images shared on social media reveal the historical document prominently displayed on the wall. The source of the copy remains unclear, but the National Archives confirms its delivery at Trump's request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:11 IST
Trump Displays Declaration of Independence in Oval Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a display of American heritage, President Donald Trump has adorned the Oval Office with a framed copy of the Declaration of Independence. Images, shared by Trump, showcase the revered document hanging prominently near the Resolute desk, with Trump himself seen unveiling it.

The origins of this particular copy remain undisclosed, though a White House statement clarifies that the National Archives delivered the document upon Trump's request. Carefully preserved, this version offers legibility in contrast to the faded original housed at the National Archives.

Alongside this historic addition, Trump has included other symbolic decor such as a painting of Andrew Jackson and a portrait of George Washington. This move underscores the president's desire to infuse the office with historical and personal touches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025