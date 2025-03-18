Trump Displays Declaration of Independence in Oval Office

In a display of American heritage, President Donald Trump has adorned the Oval Office with a framed copy of the Declaration of Independence. Images, shared by Trump, showcase the revered document hanging prominently near the Resolute desk, with Trump himself seen unveiling it.

The origins of this particular copy remain undisclosed, though a White House statement clarifies that the National Archives delivered the document upon Trump's request. Carefully preserved, this version offers legibility in contrast to the faded original housed at the National Archives.

Alongside this historic addition, Trump has included other symbolic decor such as a painting of Andrew Jackson and a portrait of George Washington. This move underscores the president's desire to infuse the office with historical and personal touches.

