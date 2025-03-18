Eknath Shinde Lauds Shivaji Maharaj at Statue Unveiling, Condemns Praising Aurangzeb

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticized individuals who continue to praise Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, calling them traitors. Aurangzeb, according to Shinde, attempted to seize Maharashtra and committed numerous atrocities.

During a statue unveiling of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Gharda Chowk in Thane district, Shinde praised Shivaji as a divine force embodying valour, sacrifice, and Hindutva spirit. The event coincided with demands from right-wing groups for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Shinde highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's role as a symbol of Hindutva and Indian pride, noting his contributions to democracy and justice. The event served as a call to adopt Shivaji's qualities in contemporary governance and life, as the gathering responded with applause and chants in support of the iconic Maratha ruler.

(With inputs from agencies.)