CPI(M) Defends Secular Stand Amid Criticism of Soft Hindutva
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby refuted claims of the Left party supporting 'soft Hindutva' in Kerala. He criticized Congress for aligning with hardline Hindutva politics. Highlighting Kerala's secularism and fighting poverty, he praised the CPI(M)-led government's achievements amidst opposition challenges.
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby has firmly denied allegations that the Left party is veering towards a 'soft Hindutva' stance in Kerala, emphasizing their dedication to maintaining the state's secular fabric.
Baby accused those making such claims of being proponents of 'hardline Hindutva' themselves, suggesting it's a strategy to divert attention from their own alliances with Hindutva politics. He pointed to the election of Suresh Gopi from Thrissur as evidence of Congress votes shifting to the BJP, facilitating their victory.
Addressing media at the AKG Centre, Baby highlighted the increasing attacks on minorities and credited the CPI(M)-led government with preventing communal riots during its decade-long rule. He cited Kerala's progress in eradicating extreme poverty as a testament to their governance amidst financial constraints imposed by the BJP-led central government. The CPI(M) plans to campaign on these achievements in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
