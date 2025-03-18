James Taylor's Iconic Songs to Illuminate New Broadway Show by Tracy Letts

A new Broadway project featuring the songs of six-time Grammy winner James Taylor is underway, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Titled 'Fire & Rain', it is penned by acclaimed writer Tracy Letts, while direction falls under the expertise of Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The musical is in its nascent stages with no outlined timeline for production. Its financial backing comes from industry heavyweights such as Gail Berman, Sam Feldman, Michael Gorfaine, and Broadway magnate Jimmy Nederlander, alongside Frank Marshall and Jere Harris.

The project draws its name from Taylor's 1970 hit, "Fire and Rain", which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite his extensive repertoire, this marks the first significant theatrical adaptation of Taylor's music catalog, adding a fresh dimension to his legacy on the stage.

While Taylor's work from 'Flag' featured in 'Working', Letts, known for plays like 'August: Osage County' and 'Killer Joe', brings his Pulitzer-winning expertise. Cromer, celebrated for his direction of 'The Band's Visit', aligns with Taylor's rich musical narrative to craft this new venture.

Currently, Cromer is involved with 'Good Night, and Good Luck', starring George Clooney. With such esteemed collaborators, 'Fire & Rain' is poised to offer an unforgettable musical journey once it hits theatres.

