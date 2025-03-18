Left Menu

Rakesh Roshan's Sacred Vow Before Breakthrough Debut

Rakesh Roshan, a renowned filmmaker known for Krrish and Koi Mil Gya, faced significant struggles in his Bollywood career. His fortunes changed with his self-directed film 'Khudgarz,' after vowing to shave his head upon its success. This pivotal moment led to a flourishing directorial journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:58 IST
Rakesh Roshan's Sacred Vow Before Breakthrough Debut
Rakesh Roshan (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, celebrated for hits such as Krrish and Koi Mil Gya, has navigated numerous challenges throughout his journey in Bollywood. The industry icon divulged a personal vow linked to the success of his directorial debut in a revealing interview. Roshan's breakthrough work, 'Khudgarz,' premiering in 1987, marked his desperate leap towards eventual stardom, following a series of underwhelming projects as an actor and producer.

During an interview with ANI, Roshan recounted his experiences, describing 'Khudgarz' as his final opportunity to make a mark in the Hindi film industry. Despite previous setbacks, the filmmaker was determined to pursue direction, personally penning the film's script. Desperate for success, he promised to shave his head if the film met with favorable reception – a testament to his commitment to divine intervention.

The eventual success of 'Khudgarz' marked a turning point for Roshan, setting the stage for a string of acclaimed hits such as Karan Arjun and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. While facing hesitation, Roshan fulfilled his vow, solidifying a personal legacy intertwined with Bollywood's evolution. The director's story is a testament to perseverance and faith, which continue to define his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

