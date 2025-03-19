RSS Gears Up for Centenary Celebrations: Strategic Meetings in Bengaluru

The All India Pratinidhi Sabha, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's top-tier decision-making assembly, is scheduled to meet over a three-day period in Bengaluru, bringing together executive committee members and leaders from affiliated organizations. Key agenda items include strategic resolutions on the situation in Bangladesh and plans for the RSS centenary celebration.

More than 30 affiliates, such as BJP's national president JP Nadda, will participate in this significant gathering. Attendees will evaluate RSS's past initiatives and future roadmap, alongside presentations from regional leaders and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Additionally, the Sabha will address historical recognition with a tribute to Rani Abbakka's 500-year legacy. The centenary celebrations will span from Vijayadashami 2025 to 2026, planning extensive public engagement. The gathering underscores the Sangh's continued emphasis on cultural pride and expanding its footprints in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)