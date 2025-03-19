Left Menu

RSS Gears Up for Centenary Celebrations: Strategic Meetings in Bengaluru

The All India Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS will convene in Bengaluru from March 21-23. Discussions will focus on resolutions regarding Bangladesh and centenary celebrations. Prominent RSS and affiliated leaders, including BJP's JP Nadda, will attend. Strategy for expanding RSS's influence and recognizing historical figures will be outlined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:16 IST
RSS Gears Up for Centenary Celebrations: Strategic Meetings in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Pratinidhi Sabha, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's top-tier decision-making assembly, is scheduled to meet over a three-day period in Bengaluru, bringing together executive committee members and leaders from affiliated organizations. Key agenda items include strategic resolutions on the situation in Bangladesh and plans for the RSS centenary celebration.

More than 30 affiliates, such as BJP's national president JP Nadda, will participate in this significant gathering. Attendees will evaluate RSS's past initiatives and future roadmap, alongside presentations from regional leaders and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Additionally, the Sabha will address historical recognition with a tribute to Rani Abbakka's 500-year legacy. The centenary celebrations will span from Vijayadashami 2025 to 2026, planning extensive public engagement. The gathering underscores the Sangh's continued emphasis on cultural pride and expanding its footprints in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025