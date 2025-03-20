Hansal Mehta to Bring Laughter with Hindi Remake of 'Tentigo'

Hansal Mehta, a filmmaker celebrated for 'Shahid' and 'Scam 1992', is gearing up to captivate the Indian audience with the Hindi remake of Sri Lankan comedy 'Tentigo'. Originally released on March 14 in Sri Lanka, the Tamil adaptation, 'Perusu', premiered concurrently in India, helmed by director Ram, according to Variety.

The Hindi adaptation represents a significant milestone, as it marks the producer debut for renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Original 'Tentigo' producer Hiranya Perera will serve as associate producer, while True Story Films collaborates with indie giant Crawling Angel Films. Esteemed producers Sanjay Gulati and Neeraj Pandey are also involved in co-producing the Hindi version, which first gained fame at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, earning a special jury award.

Details about the director and cast remain undisclosed, but producers assure a stellar lineup to elevate the project. Mehta expressed his enthusiasm for the remake, stating, 'I'm not usually in favor of remakes, but this one had me genuinely excited. The humor and emotional depth of 'Tentigo' captivated me, and I believe its Hindi adaptation will connect with audiences across India.'

Mukesh Chhabra, who has a longstanding collaboration with Mehta, said, 'Being a producer alongside Hansal feels like a natural progression of our partnership, and I'm thrilled about this new phase of my career.' Sanjay Gulati of Crawling Angel Films aims to transcend conventional 'festival film' labels with 'Tentigo', ensuring it reaches a broader audience.

