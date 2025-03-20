Left Menu

Cauvery Aarti: A Government-Led Water Conservation Initiative

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced the Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank is a government initiative for water conservation, coinciding with World Water Day. A month-long campaign will be launched, alongside a legal defense against court challenges. The event emphasizes responsible water usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:44 IST
Cauvery Aarti: A Government-Led Water Conservation Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared that the Cauvery Aarti scheduled at Sankey Tank is a government-oriented initiative for water conservation, explicitly dissociating it from political motives.

This announcement comes as the state gears up to launch a month-long water conservation awareness campaign to commence on March 22, aligning with World Water Day.

Amidst legal challenges from BJP leaders, Shivakumar reaffirmed the initiative's governmental focus, emphasizing its role in promoting responsible water usage and urging public participation.

Latest News

