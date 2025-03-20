Cauvery Aarti: A Government-Led Water Conservation Initiative

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar declared that the Cauvery Aarti scheduled at Sankey Tank is a government-oriented initiative for water conservation, explicitly dissociating it from political motives.

This announcement comes as the state gears up to launch a month-long water conservation awareness campaign to commence on March 22, aligning with World Water Day.

Amidst legal challenges from BJP leaders, Shivakumar reaffirmed the initiative's governmental focus, emphasizing its role in promoting responsible water usage and urging public participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)