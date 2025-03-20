Miss World Set to Shine in India: Hyderabad to Host 72nd Edition
The esteemed Miss World beauty pageant is returning to India, with Hyderabad hosting the 72nd edition in May. The event promises to showcase the country's rich cultural diversity. Key figures from the pageant, including Miss World 2023, have visited to oversee preparations and express their excitement.
In an exciting development, Hyderabad is set to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World beauty pageant this May. The announcement was made following a visit by Steve Douglas Morley, Director of the Miss World Organisation, who expressed his delight at the state's impressive diversity and beauty.
Morley lauded the warm hospitality and delectable cuisine of Hyderabad, mentioning, "The beauty and diversity here are spectacular. The local cuisine should be shared globally, but it's the people's warmth that has truly captivated us," as reported by ANI.
Joining the preparations in Hyderabad, Miss World 2023, Krystyna Pyszkova, highlighted India's vibrant culture and the event's significance. She shared her admiration for previous events hosted in India, expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming pageant. "India has much to offer, and we are eager to discover and engage with it," said Pyszkova.
