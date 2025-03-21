Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Lord Ram's Legacy in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid homage at Ayodhya's sacred Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Mandir, asserting Lord Ram's unparalleled greatness on Earth.

Having been welcomed by temple priests with traditional tilak and a shawl, Adityanath participated in prayers amidst Vedic hymns at the Ram temple. He later addressed a literature festival hosted by author Yatindra Mishra at the Maharaja Palace in Ayodhya Dham, celebrating Lord Ram's embodiment of supreme human dignity.

Highlighting Ayodhya as the cornerstone of Sanatan Dharma, Adityanath praised its status as the first 'Puri' among the prestigious 'Sapta Puri'. He emphasized the inspirational role Ayodhya plays in Sanatan Dharma. Notable attendees included State Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, singer Malini Awasthi, and other notable figures.

