Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Lord Ram's Legacy in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi and Ram Mandir, asserting that Lord Ram epitomizes human dignity. He addressed a literature festival, underscoring Ayodhya's significance to Sanatan Dharma. The event saw attendance from notable figures including author Yatindra Mishra and singer Malini Awasthi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ayodhya | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid homage at Ayodhya's sacred Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Mandir, asserting Lord Ram's unparalleled greatness on Earth.

Having been welcomed by temple priests with traditional tilak and a shawl, Adityanath participated in prayers amidst Vedic hymns at the Ram temple. He later addressed a literature festival hosted by author Yatindra Mishra at the Maharaja Palace in Ayodhya Dham, celebrating Lord Ram's embodiment of supreme human dignity.

Highlighting Ayodhya as the cornerstone of Sanatan Dharma, Adityanath praised its status as the first 'Puri' among the prestigious 'Sapta Puri'. He emphasized the inspirational role Ayodhya plays in Sanatan Dharma. Notable attendees included State Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, singer Malini Awasthi, and other notable figures.

