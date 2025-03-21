Gerard Depardieu: A Cinema Giant's Day in Court Amid #MeToo Reawakening

French cinema icon Gerard Depardieu is set to face trial on charges of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of 'Les Volets Verts' in 2021. The case spotlights France's evolving dialogue on sexual violence within the cinematic arena.

Depardieu, a prominent figure with mounting allegations over recent years, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer claims the accusations are baseless. Despite recent health issues delaying proceedings, Depardieu is expected to attend the trial.

This high-profile case amplifies the discussion around France's reaction to the global #MeToo movement. As more women come forward, spurred by previous landmark cases, scrutiny intensifies on the entrenched power dynamics within the French film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)