The Fight for Independent Media: Battling Corporate and Political Influence

Former Orissa High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar expressed concerns over the independence of Indian media, citing corporate and political influences as major obstacles. Speaking at the BG Verghese Memorial Lecture, he emphasized that media's role is to hold power to account, but it struggles due to its ties to big corporations and political parties.

Justice Muralidhar pointed out that despite the perception of a robust Indian press, its dependence on governmental and corporate patronage hampers true journalistic autonomy. He described the current media environment as one prioritizing profit over integrity, leading to self-censorship and paid news, aligning often with the establishment.

Highlighting the potential of digital media as alternative platforms, he praised investigative works such as the Panama Papers for challenging authority. He stressed the necessity of an independent press for a functioning democracy and urged journalists to continue seeking truth amid pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)