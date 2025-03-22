Left Menu

Severance Renewed for Thrilling Third Season

Apple TV+'s hit thriller series 'Severance' has been renewed for a third season. Creator Dan Erickson expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming installment. The series first aired in 2022 and features a stellar cast including Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette. The latest renewal promises more intrigue and drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:31 IST
Severance Renewed for Thrilling Third Season
Apple TV+ has confirmed the renewal of its gripping thriller series, 'Severance', for a highly anticipated third season. The show, a cornerstone of the streaming service, has been lauded for its engrossing storyline and talented ensemble cast.

The announcement, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was met with enthusiasm by Dan Erickson, the series' creator and executive producer. Erickson is eager to work with the acclaimed cast and crew once more, promising viewers another season filled with suspense and drama.

Debuting in 2022, 'Severance' quickly became the most-watched series on Apple TV+, featuring notable performances by Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette. The second season aired earlier this year with ten episodes, expanding upon the show's complex narrative that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

