LeadHERS in Tech: Empowering Women to Shape the Future of Technology

Honeywell's 'LeadHERS in Tech' event in Bengaluru brought together over 200 women professionals to spotlight female-led innovations in tech. With discussions on overcoming barriers and empowering women, industry leaders emphasized the importance of diverse voices in shaping the future of technology through initiatives like this.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Honeywell recently hosted the landmark event 'LeadHERS in Tech' at its Bengaluru campus, gathering over 200 women from the technology sector. The event focused on women-led breakthroughs in tech, encouraging participants to take leadership roles in driving future innovations.

In a keynote address, Anant Maheshwari, President & CEO of Global Regions at Honeywell, underscored the significance of diverse voices in technological advancements. Initiatives such as 'LeadHERS in Tech' are critical for empowering women to shape the industry, he said. Discussions included male allyship and strategies to mitigate gender biases.

The event featured high-profile panel discussions, inspirational talks, and a contest showcasing tech-driven solutions by women. Honeywell remains committed to fostering an inclusive workplace and driving innovation, recognizing women's pivotal role in reshaping the tech landscape.

