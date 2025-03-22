Left Menu

Remembering a Legend: Tributes Pour in for George Foreman

Tributes flood in following the death of George Foreman, the iconic Olympic and heavyweight boxing champion turned entrepreneur. Known for his accomplishments in the ring and his inspiring life's journey, Foreman passed away at 76. Friends, colleagues, and public figures honor his legacy with heartfelt messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:57 IST
Tributes have come pouring in following the death of George Foreman, the celebrated Olympic champion and two-time heavyweight boxing champion, who passed away at 76 in Houston, Texas. Foreman, known not only for his prowess in the boxing ring but also for his entrepreneurial success, has left a lasting impact on fans and friends alike.

Billie Jean King, a 39-time Grand Slam tennis champion, expressed her sorrow at the loss of her good friend. Recalling his support during the iconic 'Battle of the Sexes,' she remarked on his prowess as a champion and entrepreneur, offering condolences to his family.

Various notable figures in sports and beyond, from Mike Tyson to Magic Johnson, have shared their heartfelt tributes, emphasizing Foreman's remarkable journey from the streets of Houston's Fifth Ward to global success. His legacy, marked by resilience and faith, continues to inspire generations.

