Salman Khan Joins TB Awareness Cricket Match to Unite Leaders and Actors

Bollywood luminary Salman Khan made an appearance at the TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match in Mumbai, as visuals circulated online captured his involvement Saturday evening. Accompanying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Khan witnessed the 'Neta XI Vs Abhineta XI' match.

Shinde lauded the initiative, noting, "Leaders and actors have united on a common platform to push forward Prime Minister Modi's vision of a TB-free India. I extend my congratulations to Anurag Thakur, the captain of the political leaders' team, and Suniel Shetty, heading the actors' team. This is a commendable effort to highlight a significant social cause." The event saw BJP MP and former union minister Anurag Thakur's team compete against Suniel Shetty's team, with over 50 celebrities present.

Anurag Thakur remarked on the Neta XI versus Abhineta XI match, stating, "This game is organized to foster awareness for a TB-free India by 2025. Matches will be held across the nation. We appreciate the actors, including Suniel Shetty, for their participation. Emphasizing national unity, TB-Free India is a shared commitment transcending political, regional, and linguistic lines. Our aim: 'TB haarega Bhaarat jeetega.'"

In December 2024, a friendly cricket match was held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, featuring parliamentarians from Rajya Sabha Chairman XI and Lok Sabha Speaker XI, to boost TB awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)