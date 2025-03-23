Salman Khan Lauds Rashmika Mandanna's Dedication in 'Sikandar'

Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan has showered co-star Rashmika Mandanna with praise for her performance in their upcoming film, 'Sikandar'. Khan shared insights from the sets, highlighting Rashmika's unwavering commitment, which he noted reminded him of his own early career drive.

At the trailer launch, Khan revealed that Mandanna displayed exceptional determination, managing shooting schedules for both 'Sikandar' and 'Pushpa 2', even when unwell. Her rigorous timetable had her filming till the early hours, yet she never wavered.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' promises a thrilling mix of romance and action. The trailer, released today, frames Khan in a formidable action avatar, complemented by Mandanna's chemistry in romantic scenes as the film prepares for a March 30 release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)