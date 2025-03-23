Left Menu

Salman Khan Lauds Rashmika Mandanna's Dedication in 'Sikandar'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan commended Rashmika Mandanna for her remarkable dedication during the filming of 'Sikandar.' He praised her professionalism even while juggling another project and personal health challenges. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, showcases Khan in a dynamic role and is set for release on March 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:32 IST
Salman Khan Lauds Rashmika Mandanna's Dedication in 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan has showered co-star Rashmika Mandanna with praise for her performance in their upcoming film, 'Sikandar'. Khan shared insights from the sets, highlighting Rashmika's unwavering commitment, which he noted reminded him of his own early career drive.

At the trailer launch, Khan revealed that Mandanna displayed exceptional determination, managing shooting schedules for both 'Sikandar' and 'Pushpa 2', even when unwell. Her rigorous timetable had her filming till the early hours, yet she never wavered.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' promises a thrilling mix of romance and action. The trailer, released today, frames Khan in a formidable action avatar, complemented by Mandanna's chemistry in romantic scenes as the film prepares for a March 30 release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025