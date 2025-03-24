Chaoshan Textile and Garment Exhibition Sets New Record

In a landmark event for the textile and garment industry, the 4th Chaoshan Textile and Garment Exhibition (CTGE) took place from March 18 to 20, 2025, at the Shantou International Convention and Exhibition Center. The exhibition, with its theme 'Back to Chaoshan,' spanned over 130,000 square meters and witnessed participation from 1,026 exhibitors. Drawing more than 121,000 professional visitors, the event set a new record for its size and scale.

The exhibition highlighted 17 major domestic textile and garment industry clusters across the entire supply chain, from lingerie to homewear and fabrics. International buyers from over 40 countries, including the United States, Russia, and Turkey, attended, propelling the event's status on the global stage. Showcased were over 20 fashion shows, numerous brand launches, and multiple thematic forums, enriching the event's vibrant program.

Introducing an innovative 'exhibition-first, factory-later, and exhibition-broadcast' model, the event collaborated with over 100 influencers for live-streaming sessions, achieving significant online sales. As the largest of its kind, the CTGE has set a benchmark for the industry's recovery and future growth, with the next edition scheduled for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)