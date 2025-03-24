Denzel Washington Shines as 'Othello' in New Broadway Production
Denzel Washington, renowned for his film work, is immersing himself in the role of Othello on Broadway, highlighting his passion for theater over Hollywood. Reflecting on his roots and acting journey, he shares his admiration for James Earl Jones and his collaborative experience with Jake Gyllenhaal.
Acclaimed actor Denzel Washington is taking the stage in a new Broadway revival of Shakespeare's 'Othello,' sharing the spotlight with Jake Gyllenhaal. In a candid discussion with People magazine, Washington opened up about his career, expressing his primary identity as a theater actor.
Washington dismissed the label of being a 'Hollywood actor,' stating, 'I'm a Mt. Vernon actor.' Known for Oscar-winning performances in 'Glory' and 'Training Day,' he emphasized his roots in stage acting, declaring, 'I'm a stage actor who does film; it's not the other way around.' He highlighted the theatre as an actor's domain, whereas film belongs to filmmakers.
Washington, embodying the iconic role of Othello, described this opportunity as a dream fulfilled, especially because James Earl Jones was a significant influence during his early years. Collaborating with Gyllenhaal and director Kenny Leon has been a vibrant experience, prompting Washington to reflect on how his understanding of Othello has evolved over the years.
The production, a limited 15-week run, is currently captivating audiences at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre, offering a fresh interpretation of the classic tale. (ANI)
