Denzel Washington Shines as 'Othello' in New Broadway Production

Acclaimed actor Denzel Washington is taking the stage in a new Broadway revival of Shakespeare's 'Othello,' sharing the spotlight with Jake Gyllenhaal. In a candid discussion with People magazine, Washington opened up about his career, expressing his primary identity as a theater actor.

Washington dismissed the label of being a 'Hollywood actor,' stating, 'I'm a Mt. Vernon actor.' Known for Oscar-winning performances in 'Glory' and 'Training Day,' he emphasized his roots in stage acting, declaring, 'I'm a stage actor who does film; it's not the other way around.' He highlighted the theatre as an actor's domain, whereas film belongs to filmmakers.

Washington, embodying the iconic role of Othello, described this opportunity as a dream fulfilled, especially because James Earl Jones was a significant influence during his early years. Collaborating with Gyllenhaal and director Kenny Leon has been a vibrant experience, prompting Washington to reflect on how his understanding of Othello has evolved over the years.

The production, a limited 15-week run, is currently captivating audiences at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre, offering a fresh interpretation of the classic tale. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)