Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Backlash; FIR and Political Turmoil Ensue

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra faces an FIR for alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, prompting reactions from political parties. Shiv Sena workers vandalized the studio where Kamra performed. While opposition parties criticize the FIR as law mockery, political tensions escalate over freedom of speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 12:01 IST
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai as stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra faces legal trouble over remarks he allegedly made against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Police have registered an FIR against Kamra, citing defamatory statements made during a performance at the Habitat Studio.

Additionally, nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers are under scrutiny for allegedly vandalizing the studio where Kamra's show was recorded. The incident has sparked widespread political reactions, with the ruling Mahayuti coalition criticizing Kamra, and opposition parties labeling the FIR as a mockery of law, questioning the limits placed on freedom of expression.

As tensions rise, supporters and opponents continue to debate the balance between satirical expression and political respect, while authorities face challenges in maintaining order amid escalating threats from political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

