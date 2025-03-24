Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Backlash; FIR and Political Turmoil Ensue

A controversy has erupted in Mumbai as stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra faces legal trouble over remarks he allegedly made against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Police have registered an FIR against Kamra, citing defamatory statements made during a performance at the Habitat Studio.

Additionally, nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers are under scrutiny for allegedly vandalizing the studio where Kamra's show was recorded. The incident has sparked widespread political reactions, with the ruling Mahayuti coalition criticizing Kamra, and opposition parties labeling the FIR as a mockery of law, questioning the limits placed on freedom of expression.

As tensions rise, supporters and opponents continue to debate the balance between satirical expression and political respect, while authorities face challenges in maintaining order amid escalating threats from political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)