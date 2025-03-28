Dua Lipa Wins Dismissal of Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa emerged victorious as a lawsuit accusing her of copyright infringement over her track 'Levitating' was dismissed by a Manhattan court.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled against the plaintiffs, L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who failed to demonstrate a 'substantial similarity' between Lipa's song and their 1979 disco track, 'Wiggle and Giggle All Night.'

The decision noted that the melody in question, deemed non-protectable, had parallels in classical and pop music. Despite the setback, the plaintiffs plan to appeal, underscoring the ongoing debate over musical originality and copyright law.

(With inputs from agencies.)