Dua Lipa Wins Dismissal of Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Levitating'
Dua Lipa won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing her of copying elements of the song 'Levitating' from a 1979 disco track. A U.S. federal judge found no substantial similarity between 'Levitating' and the older song 'Wiggle and Giggle All Night.' The plaintiffs plan to appeal the decision.
Dua Lipa emerged victorious as a lawsuit accusing her of copyright infringement over her track 'Levitating' was dismissed by a Manhattan court.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled against the plaintiffs, L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who failed to demonstrate a 'substantial similarity' between Lipa's song and their 1979 disco track, 'Wiggle and Giggle All Night.'
The decision noted that the melody in question, deemed non-protectable, had parallels in classical and pop music. Despite the setback, the plaintiffs plan to appeal, underscoring the ongoing debate over musical originality and copyright law.
