Left Menu

Dua Lipa Wins Dismissal of Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing her of copying elements of the song 'Levitating' from a 1979 disco track. A U.S. federal judge found no substantial similarity between 'Levitating' and the older song 'Wiggle and Giggle All Night.' The plaintiffs plan to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:54 IST
Dua Lipa Wins Dismissal of Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Levitating'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dua Lipa emerged victorious as a lawsuit accusing her of copyright infringement over her track 'Levitating' was dismissed by a Manhattan court.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled against the plaintiffs, L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who failed to demonstrate a 'substantial similarity' between Lipa's song and their 1979 disco track, 'Wiggle and Giggle All Night.'

The decision noted that the melody in question, deemed non-protectable, had parallels in classical and pop music. Despite the setback, the plaintiffs plan to appeal, underscoring the ongoing debate over musical originality and copyright law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025