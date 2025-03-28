King Charles III Hospitalised for Cancer Treatment Observation

King Charles III has been hospitalised for observation due to temporary side effects following a scheduled cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace. The incident led to the cancellation of his engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles has returned to Clarence House, with future engagements rescheduled based on medical advice as a precautionary measure.

The King expressed his apologies to those affected by changes to his schedule. These developments come as a cautionary approach to ensure his health and wellbeing.

