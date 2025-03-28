Left Menu

King Charles III Hospitalised for Cancer Treatment Observation

King Charles III was admitted to the hospital for observation after experiencing temporary side effects from a scheduled cancer treatment. His engagements on Thursday and Friday have been cancelled as a precaution, and he has returned to Clarence House under medical advice.

Updated: 28-03-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:46 IST
King Charles III has been hospitalised for observation due to temporary side effects following a scheduled cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace. The incident led to the cancellation of his engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles has returned to Clarence House, with future engagements rescheduled based on medical advice as a precautionary measure.

The King expressed his apologies to those affected by changes to his schedule. These developments come as a cautionary approach to ensure his health and wellbeing.

