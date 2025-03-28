Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop group TXT energised and excited for European tour debut

Popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, is making its European tour debut feeling inspired and more connected after two months away from the spotlight, its members said. The boy group's label, Big Hit Music, which also manages K-pop super stars BTS, announced in January that TXT would be taking a "long-term break" to rest and spend time with their families. This was after group leader Soobin said he was taking time off for health reasons.

Pop star Selena's murderer denied parole in Texas, 30 years after shooting

Yolanda Saldivar, the convicted murderer of Latin pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the queen of Tejano music, was denied parole on Thursday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced, just days before the 30th anniversary of the singer's death. The Grammy-winning singer known simply as Selena was 23 when she was shot and killed by Saldivar, now 64, at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 31, 1995. Saldivar was the president of Selena's fan club and had been accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the singer.

French prosecutors request 18-month suspended sentence for actor Depardieu

French prosecutors requested on Thursday an 18-month suspended sentence and a 20,000-euro ($21,588.00) fine for actor Gerard Depardieu in his sexual assault trial, Le Parisien and other media reported. Depardieu, 76, a towering figure of French cinema, is accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. This is the first time the actor, who has faced a number of sexual assault allegations in recent years, is standing trial.

Dua Lipa beats lawsuit claiming she copied 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa won the dismissal on Thursday of a lawsuit in Manhattan accusing the British pop star of copying her 2021 megahit "Levitating" from a 1979 disco song. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer failed to show "substantial similarity" between "Levitating" and their song "Wiggle and Giggle All Night," though some listeners could hear similarities.

Disney TV crime series regains original name after Italy court order revoked

A Disney TV crime series will return to its original name after an Italian court annulled a decision that had forced the show to adopt a new title, the global entertainment giant said on Tuesday. "Avetrana - This is not Hollywood" is an Italian-language, fictionalised account of the 2010 murder of a 15-year-old girl by her family members and of the media frenzy that surrounded the case.

Sundance Film Festival waves goodbye to Park City in favor of Boulder, Colorado

The Sundance Film Festival announced on Thursday it is moving location from Park City, Utah, to the university town of Boulder, Colorado, starting with its 2027 edition. The film festival, which was co-founded by Hollywood star Robert Redford in Salt Lake City back in 1978, and has been a staple in Park City since 1981, is known for championing mostly American independent films.

Crime families clash in Guy Ritchie's starry new series 'MobLand'

British filmmaker Guy Ritchie takes viewers back into the dark world of organised crime in "MobLand", his latest television series that features a stellar ensemble cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. The 10-episode show follows two feuding London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Hardy plays the Harrigans' well-connected fixer Harry Da Souza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)