Kannappa's Cinematic Journey: Delayed for Perfection

The release of 'Kannappa', starring Vishnu Manchu, is postponed to refine a significant VFX sequence. Manchu assures fans the delay aims to enhance the viewing experience of the mythological epic. The film, narrated around Lord Shiva's devotee, was initially set for an April release, with a new date pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:27 IST
Poster of 'Kannappa' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated release of 'Kannappa', featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, has been officially postponed, as per a statement from the team. The delay is attributed to the need for additional time to refine a major sequence involving extensive VFX work.

Vishnu Manchu has addressed fans, emphasizing that the postponement is necessary to ensure a high-quality cinematic experience. 'Dear fans and well-wishers, bringing Kannappa to life has been a remarkable journey. We are committed to delivering a visual spectacle that meets the highest standards. This requires a few more weeks to perfect a key VFX-heavy episode, resulting in a slight delay of the project's release,' Manchu stated.

The actor expressed gratitude for the audience's patience, acknowledging the excitement surrounding the film. 'Kannappa is a heartfelt tribute to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, and we aim to present it in an extraordinary manner. Our team is tirelessly dedicated, and we promise the wait will be worthwhile. We will soon announce the new release date,' he added. Initially slated for April 25, the mythological epic stars Vishnu Manchu, along with Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. The new release date will be disclosed soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

