Kannappa's Cinematic Journey: Delayed for Perfection

The much-anticipated release of 'Kannappa', featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, has been officially postponed, as per a statement from the team. The delay is attributed to the need for additional time to refine a major sequence involving extensive VFX work.

Vishnu Manchu has addressed fans, emphasizing that the postponement is necessary to ensure a high-quality cinematic experience. 'Dear fans and well-wishers, bringing Kannappa to life has been a remarkable journey. We are committed to delivering a visual spectacle that meets the highest standards. This requires a few more weeks to perfect a key VFX-heavy episode, resulting in a slight delay of the project's release,' Manchu stated.

The actor expressed gratitude for the audience's patience, acknowledging the excitement surrounding the film. 'Kannappa is a heartfelt tribute to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, and we aim to present it in an extraordinary manner. Our team is tirelessly dedicated, and we promise the wait will be worthwhile. We will soon announce the new release date,' he added. Initially slated for April 25, the mythological epic stars Vishnu Manchu, along with Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. The new release date will be disclosed soon.

