Political Firestorm: 'L2: Empuraan' Sparks Debate in Kerala

The film 'L2: Empuraan' sparks political reactions in Kerala, with the Congress criticising the BJP for alleged intolerance towards its themes. Mainstream BJP leaders refrain from open critique, despite social media backlash from right-wing factions. The controversy highlights freedom of expression amid a politically charged atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent release of 'L2: Empuraan,' a Mohanlal-starrer directed by Prithviraj, has ignited a flurry of political responses in Kerala. Accusations of BJP's intolerance have been leveled by the Congress, following criticism from right-wing social media against the movie's portrayal of right-wing politics.

Despite calls for a re-sensor of the film, BJP leaders like George Kurian and M T Ramesh have advocated for the film's viewership, emphasizing cinema should be seen as art. Ministers and leaders reflect on the film's narrative as a testament to freedom of expression, critical of political dynamics.

Senior politicians, including actor-turned minister Suresh Gopi, remained tight-lipped amid the controversy. Calls to revoke Mohanlal's honorary rank reflect the deepening divide. The film premiered with 4,500 shows in Kerala, stirring discussions on political representation in art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

