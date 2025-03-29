Political Firestorm: 'L2: Empuraan' Sparks Debate in Kerala

The recent release of 'L2: Empuraan,' a Mohanlal-starrer directed by Prithviraj, has ignited a flurry of political responses in Kerala. Accusations of BJP's intolerance have been leveled by the Congress, following criticism from right-wing social media against the movie's portrayal of right-wing politics.

Despite calls for a re-sensor of the film, BJP leaders like George Kurian and M T Ramesh have advocated for the film's viewership, emphasizing cinema should be seen as art. Ministers and leaders reflect on the film's narrative as a testament to freedom of expression, critical of political dynamics.

Senior politicians, including actor-turned minister Suresh Gopi, remained tight-lipped amid the controversy. Calls to revoke Mohanlal's honorary rank reflect the deepening divide. The film premiered with 4,500 shows in Kerala, stirring discussions on political representation in art.

