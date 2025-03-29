Left Menu

Kunal Kamra's Legal Tussle Intensifies Over 'Traitor' Remark

Multiple cases against comedian Kunal Kamra for his 'traitor' comment on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have been consolidated at Khar police station, Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks vandalized his studio. Kamra, who relocated to Tamil Nadu, received interim anticipatory bail amid concerns over arrest by Mumbai police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:42 IST
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra finds himself embroiled in a legal battle after making a controversial 'traitor' remark about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Cases filed against Kamra in various parts of Maharashtra have now been transferred to the Khar police station in Mumbai.

The studio where Kamra recorded the contentious video is located in Khar, and it became a target of vandalism by Shiv Sainiks on March 23. The police in Nashik Rural, Jalgaon, and Nandgaon initially registered cases against Kamra, which have since been consolidated at Khar.

Despite the legal challenges, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail. Kamra, who has moved to Tamil Nadu, expressed fears of arrest by Mumbai police. His legal troubles continue as investigations proceed collectively at the Khar police station.

