Church’s Leadership Crisis: Former Archbishop Welby Reflects on Abuse Scandal

Justin Welby, former Archbishop of Canterbury, admitted failure to handle abuse cases in the Church of England involving John Smyth. Despite knowing of abuse claims in 2013, insufficient actions were taken. The Church apologizes and promises attentive care for future reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:17 IST
Justin Welby

Justin Welby, previously the global spiritual leader of Anglicans, has acknowledged his failure to properly investigate abuse allegations within the Church of England. These remarks come after a damning report revealed the extensive harm caused by prolific abuser John Smyth.

In a forthcoming BBC interview, Welby admits awareness of Smyth's activities since 2013, coinciding with his tenure as Archbishop of Canterbury. Smyth, a British lawyer, inflicted physical and sexual abuse on over 100 young males. Welby concedes he was overwhelmed by the rapid influx of cases requests during this period.

The Church now expresses deep remorse for the victims and assures that present-day complaints are being handled meticulously. Smyth's abusive conduct persisted even after relocating to Africa in 1984, spanning until his death in 2018. Since Welby's resignation, allegations of systemic abuse within the Church continue to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

