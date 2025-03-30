Left Menu

Modi Pays Tribute at Memorials of RSS Founders in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, honoring RSS founders. The memorials celebrate Indian culture and nationalism. Accompanied by prominent leaders including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Modi expressed deep respect for the site's significance and its inspirational impact on swayamsevaks serving the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:29 IST
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir on Sunday in Nagpur, a significant site commemorating the founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The memorial stands as a tribute to Indian culture and nationalism, serving as an inspiration to countless swayamsevaks dedicated to national service. Modi lauded the memorial for upholding these values.

Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries, Modi expressed his deep respect and admiration for the memorial and its historical significance in strengthening the organization's values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

