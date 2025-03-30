Tara Sutaria's Timeless Message: Staying True Amidst the Digital Age

Tara Sutaria, who commenced her acting journey as a teenager, has a profound message for today's youth tackling social media's influence. She emphasizes, 'Stay mindful and true to yourself.'

At 29, Sutaria, famous for Disney sitcom 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' and films such as 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Marjaavaan', believes embracing the digital age is a personal decision. 'I feel fortunate to have a grounding family support system that prevents digital consumption. It's easy to get lost in it, but I strive to remain authentic,' Sutaria elaborated at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI event.

Gracing the runway for British fashion brand ASOS's 'A Summer of Style' collection alongside AJIO, Sutaria donned a striking black lace gown, expressing excitement about the brand's Indian debut. Beyond fashion, Sutaria hinted at career moves, promising thrilling updates across film, music, and culinary ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)