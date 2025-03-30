Celebrating Ugadi: A New Year of Hope in Andhra Pradesh

The Ugadi festival, marking the Telugu New Year, witnessed warm greetings from Andhra Pradesh's prominent leaders, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdu Nazeer. Observed on Sunday, they both underscored the festival's significance as a beacon of hope and positivity for the days ahead.

Chief Minister Naidu, in his message, urged everyone to welcome the new year with optimism and to initiate new ventures with the hope of achieving personal aspirations. Meanwhile, he engaged in the local Ugadi celebrations in Vijayawada, accompanied by ministers and traditional ceremonies.

Governor Nazeer, through a press release, expressed his wishes for joy and a promising future for the Telugu people worldwide, highlighting Ugadi's unique cultural symbolism represented by 'pacchadi'—a reminder to embrace life's diverse experiences.

