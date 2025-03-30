Left Menu

Vintage Visions: India’s Rich Advertising Legacy

The IGNCA has hosted an exhibition showcasing the evolution of Indian advertising from 1950-90, featuring vintage print ads and classic TV spots. This initiative aims to create a repository for old advertisements, preserving them for archival and artistic value, while exploring the societal impacts of advertising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:38 IST
The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is showcasing India's advertising evolution through an exhibition titled 'Ad Art Exhibition: Four Decades of Indian Advertising'. The event displays vintage print ads and classic TV spots, highlighting how advertising shaped Indian culture between the 1950s and 1990s.

Exhibits include rare ads from brands like Lux soap, endorsed by stars such as Nimmi and Waheeda Rehman, illustrating the mingling of art and commerce. Advertisements also capture societal transitions, offering insights beyond commercial intent, according to Anurag Punetha, Media Centre's Controller of IGNCA.

IGNCA plans to establish a dedicated repository for old advertisements, sourcing copies from individuals, media houses, and companies. This initiative will aid archival preservation and research, while giving the public a glimpse into the past consumer trends and media methods that influenced the nation's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

