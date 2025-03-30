Legendary Miniseries Star and 'Dr. Kildare' Icon Richard Chamberlain Passes at 90
Richard Chamberlain, famed for his roles in 1960s 'Dr. Kildare' and various award-winning miniseries, has passed away at 90. Known for his dashing looks and romantic style, he won hearts and accolades but struggled with societal expectations regarding his sexuality, which he revealed in his autobiography in 2003.
Richard Chamberlain, the iconic star of 1960s television series 'Dr. Kildare' and dubbed the 'king of the miniseries,' has died at age 90. Chamberlain passed away on Saturday in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications following a stroke, as confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll.
Chamberlain's career took off with his role as the compassionate Dr. Kildare, quickly making him a favorite among teenagers. He later gained acclaim as a leading figure in TV miniseries, securing roles in epic productions such as 'Centennial,' 'Shogun,' and 'The Thorn Birds,' for which he received multiple Golden Globe awards.
Acknowledging his homosexuality publicly in 2003, Chamberlain overcame personal struggles related to his identity, a theme he explored in his autobiography 'Shattered Love.' Throughout his career, he also showcased his talents on stage, notably in revivals of 'My Fair Lady' and 'The Sound of Music.'
