Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Usher in Brotherhood and Harmony

The festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramzan, will be observed on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted, confirming the start of Shawwal.

Mosque officials, including Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, confirmed the moon sighting across multiple locations, ensuring the celebration of Eid in the country.

Highlighting the essence of Eid as a symbol of unity and peace, Imam Ahmad expressed wishes for continued brotherhood within the nation, with similar celebrations expected in Jammu and Kashmir per reports from Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam.

