Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Usher in Brotherhood and Harmony
Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on Monday. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the moon sighting, indicating the start of Shawwal. The festival, highlighting brotherhood and harmony, will be observed in various regions, including Jammu and Kashmir.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramzan, will be observed on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted, confirming the start of Shawwal.
Mosque officials, including Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, confirmed the moon sighting across multiple locations, ensuring the celebration of Eid in the country.
Highlighting the essence of Eid as a symbol of unity and peace, Imam Ahmad expressed wishes for continued brotherhood within the nation, with similar celebrations expected in Jammu and Kashmir per reports from Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement