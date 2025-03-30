Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Usher in Brotherhood and Harmony

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on Monday. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the moon sighting, indicating the start of Shawwal. The festival, highlighting brotherhood and harmony, will be observed in various regions, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:09 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Usher in Brotherhood and Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramzan, will be observed on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted, confirming the start of Shawwal.

Mosque officials, including Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, confirmed the moon sighting across multiple locations, ensuring the celebration of Eid in the country.

Highlighting the essence of Eid as a symbol of unity and peace, Imam Ahmad expressed wishes for continued brotherhood within the nation, with similar celebrations expected in Jammu and Kashmir per reports from Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025