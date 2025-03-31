Odisha Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Joy and Unity

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with enthusiasm and joy across Odisha on Monday. From the early hours, devotees gathered at mosques and specific locations statewide, participating in the prayers marking this significant occasion.

A diverse range of attendees, young and old, flocked to mosques in key cities such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur, among others. Ensuring a serene celebration, police implemented stringent security measures.

Political figures, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, conveyed their warm greetings to the public, praising Odisha's communal harmony. In social media posts, leaders wished prosperity and peace, celebrating the spirit of love and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)