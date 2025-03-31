Debate over Aurangzeb's Tomb Sparks Historical Reflection

The recent demand from right-wing groups for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb has ignited a divisive debate. However, senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, speaking in Nagpur, asserted that this issue has been unnecessarily escalated.

According to Joshi, the tomb's significance lies in personal faith, and those who wish to visit it will continue to do so. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray criticized attempts to instigate communal tension over the tomb, warning against interpreting history solely through caste and religious lenses.

The issue has already sparked unrest, as rumors of vandalism during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) fueled violence in Nagpur earlier this month. Despite controversy, both Thackeray and Joshi differentiate faith from historical relevance, promoting an inclusive outlook on India's past.

