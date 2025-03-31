Nikhil Singhal: A Game-Changer in PR Honored with Uttar Pradesh Anmol Ratan Award

Nikhil Singhal, a distinguished media strategist and Founder of Vigor Media Worldwide, was recently honored with the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Anmol Ratan Award. The award acknowledges his significant contributions to the public relations sector and his innovative approach in strategic communication.

The ceremony, organized by the Tapasya Foundation Trust, took place at the iconic Taj Lucknow, with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav presenting the award. Singhal, also the President of the Noida High Rise Federation, expressed gratitude to his dedicated team for their unyielding support in his journey of excellence.

Under Singhal's leadership, Vigor Media Worldwide has emerged as a leading PR firm, with a global clientele and a reputation for groundbreaking strategies. Looking ahead, Singhal plans to expand the firm's global footprint, harness emerging PR technologies, and continue making impactful contributions to the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)