Shaping Narratives: Building India's Strategic Communication Powerhouse

Leading strategic affairs experts have called for the establishment of a dedicated institutional body to project India's strategic interests and effectively counter harmful narratives targeting the nation in the cognitive domain. This proposal was discussed at a symposium titled 'Communicating India's Global Strategic Narratives: Imperatives and Impediments,' hosted by a prominent think tank.

During the event, lessons from Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action initiated after the Pahalgam attack, were extensively discussed. Scholar Daya Thussu criticized the declining credibility of television media, citing instances of erroneous reporting during the operation. Experts agreed on the need for a credible platform to communicate India's strategic interests based on facts.

Retired Army officer Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain emphasized the significance of 'narrative warfare' in modern conflicts, which often extend beyond traditional kinetic domains. With India experiencing a 'Goldilocks moment' in economic and technological growth, former ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar stressed the importance of seizing this opportunity to reinforce India's global standing.

