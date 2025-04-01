Left Menu

Nathan Fillion Joins Star-Studded Cast of HBO's 'Lanterns'

Actor Nathan Fillion has joined the cast of HBO's series "Lanterns," playing the character Guy Gardner. The show, based on DC Comics, features Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, and delves into a mystery involving intergalactic cops Hal Jordan and John Stewart. The series began production in February.

Los Angeles | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:13 IST
Actor Nathan Fillion has become the latest star to join HBO's highly-anticipated drama series, "Lanterns."

According to reports from Variety, Fillion will take on the role of Guy Gardner, joining an impressive ensemble cast that includes Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The series is an adaptation of the popular DC Comics' "Green Lantern," which revolves around the adventures of these iconic characters.

Production for "Lanterns" kicked off in February and promises a thrilling narrative as new recruit John Stewart and seasoned Lantern Hal Jordan tackle a gripping, murder-related mystery in the American heartland. James Hawes is set to direct the initial episodes, with other directors like Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also attached to the project.

