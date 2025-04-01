Fawad Khan's Bollywood Return: Abir Gulaal Hits Theaters

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to make a notable return to Bollywood with his upcoming film, 'Abir Gulaal,' scheduled for theatrical release on May 9. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, known for her work in 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi', the film promises to captivate audiences with its romantic-comedy narrative.

The project is a joint effort produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures. Recently, the filmmakers released a teaser that announced the much-anticipated release date, sparking excitement among fans and moviegoers.

The film pairs Fawad Khan with Vaani Kapoor, and it marks Khan's first Hindi cinema role since his last appearance in Karan Johar's blockbuster 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016. This return rekindles the actor's Bollywood journey, which was first illuminated by his popularity in Pakistani series such as 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' and 'Humsafar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)