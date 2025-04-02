Left Menu

The Diplomat: A Cinematic Celebration of Indo-Israeli Diplomacy

The Israeli Foreign Ministry hosted the world premiere of 'The Diplomat,' starring John Abraham, to welcome India's new envoy, JP Singh. The film, illustrating a real diplomatic crisis Singh was involved in, reflects the importance of quiet diplomacy. Singh's address highlighted teamwork and leadership in crisis situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-04-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 03:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unprecedented celebration of diplomatic relations, the Israeli Foreign Ministry held the world premiere of 'The Diplomat,' a film featuring John Abraham, to welcome India's incoming envoy, JP Singh. The film, based on a real crisis Singh helped resolve, showcases the subtle yet powerful role of diplomacy in international relations.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar extended his best wishes to Singh and lamented missing the film's screening due to urgent duties. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar applauded the film's lead character, noting the importance of perceiving unique challenges as enriching experiences in the diplomatic field.

The screening highlighted the strategic partnership between India and Israel, emphasized by Foreign Affairs Director General Eden Bar Tal. The event underscored the heroism in diplomacy, often away from public attention, that has a critical impact on peace and security. 'The Diplomat' releases in India on March 14, promising a riveting exploration of diplomatic life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

