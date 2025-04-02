Val Kilmer: The Maverick of Hollywood

Val Kilmer, the dynamic actor celebrated for his work in iconic films such as "Top Gun" and "The Doors," has died at the age of 65, as reported by the New York Times. The cause was pneumonia, according to information from his daughter Mercedes Kilmer.

Hailing from California and a product of the prestigious Juilliard School, Kilmer made a significant impact on Hollywood in the 1990s, claiming a reputation for intensity and a challenging nature both on and off set. Despite being a leading man, Kilmer's career faced hurdles with personal disputes and commercial flops.

Kilmer's legacy includes standout performances in "The Doors," "Tombstone," and "Heat," showcasing both his range and dedication. His personal and professional life often intersected, yet Kilmer's enduring passion for his craft was evident, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)