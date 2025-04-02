Left Menu

Unveiling Dark Secrets at Tolstoy House

'The Ex Daughters of Tolstoy House' by Arunima Tenzin Tara explores a family's hidden horrors beneath everyday life. The novel centers on a dysfunctional family with dark secrets, delving into themes of forced roles, food as a metaphor and oppressive relationships. It features a gripping gothic drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:50 IST
Unveiling Dark Secrets at Tolstoy House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'The Ex Daughters of Tolstoy House' by debut author Arunima Tenzin Tara unveils the concealed horrors within an ordinary family living in Lutyens' Delhi. Underneath the veneer of chiffon sarees and Chinese delicacies, a dark secret brews beneath the surface of a seemingly typical family portrait.

The narrative focuses on Meera and her daughter Naina, who grapple with father Ambarish's nocturnal activities. The novel blends gothic familial drama with supernatural elements, exploring family dynamics rife with dread and violence. Themes of oppressive relationships and childhood trauma surface through familiar routines like food preparation.

Food, often the woman's domain, serves as a powerful metaphor in portraying both comforting memories and unsettling nightmares. Despite enduring mental and physical violence, the female characters stand alone, without allies in their turbulent environment. Published by Speaking Tiger, the gripping tale is now available for readers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025