Unveiling Dark Secrets at Tolstoy House

'The Ex Daughters of Tolstoy House' by debut author Arunima Tenzin Tara unveils the concealed horrors within an ordinary family living in Lutyens' Delhi. Underneath the veneer of chiffon sarees and Chinese delicacies, a dark secret brews beneath the surface of a seemingly typical family portrait.

The narrative focuses on Meera and her daughter Naina, who grapple with father Ambarish's nocturnal activities. The novel blends gothic familial drama with supernatural elements, exploring family dynamics rife with dread and violence. Themes of oppressive relationships and childhood trauma surface through familiar routines like food preparation.

Food, often the woman's domain, serves as a powerful metaphor in portraying both comforting memories and unsettling nightmares. Despite enduring mental and physical violence, the female characters stand alone, without allies in their turbulent environment. Published by Speaking Tiger, the gripping tale is now available for readers.

(With inputs from agencies.)