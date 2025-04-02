Branding Insights: Unveiling Authenticity and Connection

NewsReach's latest podcast, 'Brand ki Baat,' offers unfiltered insights into the world of branding. The podcast emphasizes that behind each successful brand lies a story of authenticity, strategy, and a deep comprehension of audience behavior.

In a rapidly evolving landscape, branding transcends mere visibility, focusing on enduring connections. Host Shubhreet Kaur engages industry titans Khamsang Phukon and Shalini Sharma to delve into storytelling, brand building, and thought leadership in the digital age.

Key discussions highlight the necessity of listening, adaptation, and maintaining communication and trust, underscoring that thriving brands prioritize meaning and authenticity over transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)