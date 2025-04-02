Branding Insights: Unveiling Authenticity and Connection
NewsReach's 'Brand ki Baat' podcast explores branding through candid conversations with industry leaders. Host Shubhreet Kaur, along with Khamsang Phukon and Shalini Sharma, discusses brand authenticity, company culture, and the shift in content consumption. The series highlights the importance of genuine connections in successful brand building.
NewsReach's latest podcast, 'Brand ki Baat,' offers unfiltered insights into the world of branding. The podcast emphasizes that behind each successful brand lies a story of authenticity, strategy, and a deep comprehension of audience behavior.
In a rapidly evolving landscape, branding transcends mere visibility, focusing on enduring connections. Host Shubhreet Kaur engages industry titans Khamsang Phukon and Shalini Sharma to delve into storytelling, brand building, and thought leadership in the digital age.
Key discussions highlight the necessity of listening, adaptation, and maintaining communication and trust, underscoring that thriving brands prioritize meaning and authenticity over transactions.
