Akash Ambani Embraces Tradition and Technology: A Divine Visit and Visionary Insights

Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, made a pilgrimage to the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday. The purpose of his visit was to offer prayers and receive blessings from the temple's priests. Notably, the temple is one of India's most frequented religious sites, attracting millions of devotees each year.

During his visit, Akash Ambani was seen clad in a traditional red cloth, participating in rituals that are customary for devotees. His presence was warmly acknowledged by the temple priests, who extended their reverence toward him.

Amidst these religious observances, Ambani also addressed the Mumbai Tech Week 2025 at the Jio World Centre. He underscored the potential of artificial intelligence as a catalyst for India's economic expansion, suggesting it could enable the country to achieve a 10% growth rate. In a dialogue with Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain, Ambani identified AI infrastructure, research, and talent as key areas for India's focus.

